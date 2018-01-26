Bruno Mars, Cardi B and more to perform at 2018 Grammys

It’s time to discuss who will be at the Grammys. From Neil Diamond to Miley Cyrus, here’s a look at what to expect at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

It’s the biggest night in music.

Taraji P. Henson, 2017 Grammys: “And the Grammy goes to…”

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards are going down this weekend. And for the first time in 15 years, they’re trading the West Coast for the Big Apple.

It’s a different place — but with a familiar face.

Maybe James Corden can try out “Award Show Karaoke,” because this place is gonna be packed with performers.

Days after Neil Diamond shared the news that he’s retiring because of his battle with Parkinson’s, the Academy has announced he’ll be one of the recipients of the night’s biggest honor — the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Grammys aren’t just about the awards. Bruno Mars and Cardi B are just one of the dynamic duos who are taking center stage.

Elton John and Miley Cyrus will also team up. So will Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi.

Get ready for plenty of “Despacito.” It was the song of the summer.

“Despacito” is up for a slew of awards, including Record of the Year.

Plus Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi are recreating the magic live.

Music executive Charlie Walk — one of the judges on the FOX talent competition, “The Four” — told Deco how jazzed he is about the performance.

Charlie Walk: “I’m super excited about Luis Fonsi, Miami, of course, Despacito up for song of the year. I know he’ll be performing one of the biggest songs in the last decade. I’m so happy for Luis Fonsi and Despacito.”

And he promises this:

Charlie Walk: “It should be a great night Sunday night.”

Hey, he knows a thing or two, so we’ll take his word for it.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Jan. 28.

