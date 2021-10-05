Have no fear, spooky season is here … and that means it’s time for scary movies. Jason Blum is telling Deco about the new chilling additions to the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series.

Barbara Hershey (as Judith Albright): “I need to get out of this place.”

Jill Larson (as Trish): “The only way you’re getting out of here is in a box.”

Get ready for a scary good time. The horror anthology series “Welcome to the Blumhouse” returns to Amazon Prime Video with not one, not two, but four new movies.

Asjha Cooper (as Shawna): “Hey, leave him alone!”

Jason Blum, founder, Blumhouse Productions: “‘Welcome to The Blumhouse’ is a series of eight films that we made with Amazon Studios. The first four came out last year, and this is the second four. The four films are called ‘The Manor,’ ‘Black As Night,’ ‘Bingo Hell’ and ‘Madres.'”

Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum says each film tells the story about an unexpected group of people.

Jason Blum: “‘The Manor’ is about elderly people. ‘Black As Night’ is a vampire story about Black people. ‘Bingo Hell’ is about how community can be corrupted by money and lack of cooperation, I guess. And ‘Madres’ is a story about Mexican immigrants. And I’m proud of all the movies.”

Jason says he wanted the people who made these movies to look like the audience that watches them.

Jason Blum: “The audience for our movies do not look like me, but the directors look like me much more often than they should, and I thought it would better and more interesting to have stories told by people who look more like the people in our audience.”

“Bingo Hell” and “Black as Night” are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. “Madres” and “The Manor” drop on Friday.

Character in “Madres”: “Where did you see him?”

Character in “Madres”: “Look!”

Blumhouse Productions is also one of the studios behind the highly anticipated horror sequel “Halloween Kills,” starring Jamie Lee Curtis. Jason says he can’t wait for people to see it.

Jason Blum: “Jamie Lee Curtis and the rest of the ‘Halloween’ gang, they did a terrific job on the movie.”

Jamie Lee Curtis (as Laurie Strode): “I wanna take his mask off and see the light leave his eyes.”

You can catch “Halloween Kills” in theaters or streaming on Peacock Oct. 15.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.