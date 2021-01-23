Bernie Sanders — and mittens — spark internet meme craze

Joe Biden was obviously sworn in as president this week, but social media is feeling the Bern!

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders unintentionally stole the show at the inauguration, basically just by being himself.

A new president … and a new meme. The internet is smitten with Bernie Sanders’ mittens.

Social media cannot get enough of his cozy inauguration look, instantly turning the Vermont senator into a meme.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders: “We know something about the cold, and we’re not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm.”

Bundled-up Bernie has already been turned into a bobblehead.

Vermont schoolteacher Jen Ellis is the one who made the iconic mittens for the senator, two years ago.

Jen Ellis: “I gave those mittens to Bernie as a gift, just expecting nothing in return, and I think it’s beautiful that they’ve gone so far.”

It’s incredible to see how many movies and shows Sen. Sanders has appeared in, from “Game of Thrones” and “Friends,” to “Deadpool” and “Seinfeld.”

He had a front-row seat to Jamie Lee Curtis’ “True Lies” striptease, and how could we have missed his cameo as Baby Yoda?

Sanders has also been known to visit the Deco set … and even tags along with Alex for live shots.

