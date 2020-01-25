Atlanta strip club under fire for planned star-studded parties aboard mega yacht at Bayfront Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - An Atlanta strip club finds itself at the center of a controversy over a series of parties set to take place during Super Bowl weekend on board a luxury mega yacht docked in downtown Miami, but organizers said this is all a major misunderstanding.

7News cameras captured the SeaFair yacht docked at Bayfront Park, Saturday night.

The upcoming event has been organized by Allure, a strip club in Atlanta. According to the event’s website, they’re taking over the 10,000-square-foot vessel, which they say is valued at $40 million.

Bayfront Park is also playing host to Super Bowl Live, a family-friendly fan festival.

City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, who is the president of the Bayfront Park Management Trust, set up a news conference to address the matter earlier on Saturday.

“Under no circumstances had Bayfront Park Trust approved anything like this,” he said.

A promotional video for the event touts hip-hop and R&B artists like Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj and Migos as hosts of these yacht parties, as well as “more surprise guests.”

Carollo said he found out on social media about Allure on the Water, the parties scheduled for Jan. 29 thru Feb. 3, and he said the event might be violating local laws for the type of parties being thrown.

“All that we know is that they’re from Atlanta, they’re advertising six days of parties, and they’re advertising that they’re the biggest strip club and lounge,” said Carollo.

David Lester, who owns the mega yacht, said the vessel is typically used for events like weddings and corporate events. In this case, he said, there appears to be a miscommunication.

“I think there’s a misunderstanding as to what was done and what was contracted for this ship,” he said.

Lester said Allure on the Water was billed to him as a celebrity entertainment event.

“As the owner of this ship, I would obviously never permit any illegal activity to go on this ship,” he said. “I wouldn’t jeopardize my business, my ship, my reputation.”

Lester said, as far as he knew until Friday, all was a go with the city.

Not so, said Carollo.

“There are certain licenses that would have to be done. That is not the case whatsoever,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of the client to seek the proper permitting and security from the city,” said Lester. “They were to do that. That’s their responsibility.”

During a phone interview with 7News on Saturday, Douglas Stratton, the attorney for the event promoter who chartered out the yacht, said his client has no intention of violating any ordinances.

“It is my belief that the rumors and the slanders that have been flying around regarding this have been promoted by individuals who are putting on other events and don’t want the competition from my client,” he said.

When asked whether his goal is to stop the parties from happening altogether, Carollo said he just wants the appropriate parties to take action if there is any action to take.

Lester said he will cooperate with all local officials.

