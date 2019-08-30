As Spice reaches midway point, Zest Miami keeps menu varied and changing

Miami Spice is hitting the midway point, which means we only have a little over a month to enjoy some of the area’s best restaurants at a low price. We, of course, did the hard, we mean hungry, work at a spot that’s always filling but never boring.

Time to flip for Miami Spice — and Zest Miami in downtown is just the place.

Chef Cindy Hutson, Zest Miami: “I like to call my cuisine, cuisine of the sun.”

While a lot of restaurants keep the same menu for the two-month-long food fest, not this spot.

Chef Cindy Hutson: “I think that Zest stands out a little bit above and beyond because I change the menu all the time.”

Here, variety is the spice of life.

Chef Cindy Hutson: “I have a huge audience, and they don’t want to eat the same Spice menu.”

Change is good.

Chef Cindy Hutson: “If I have a fish that my fish purveyor calls me up and says, ‘Hey, I have a great golden tile today, or triple tail,’ it’s gonna change to that.”

One day there could be cauliflower soup or shishito peppers on the menu.

Chef Cindy Hutson: “I may have the steel pan shishito peppers, and they are done in a miso aioli, and they can be done vegetarian or not.”

And for an entrée, there could be Zest’s signature jerk chicken penne pasta — or fish tacos, but these aren’t what you think.

Chef Cindy Hutson: “Those breadfruit tacos are special. They are gluten free because the taco shell is made out of the breadfruit. It has lots of fresh snapper in there, a black bean corn salsa and pico de gallo.”

And from a gluten free brownie to crème brûlée, even the desserts are different daily.

Chef Cindy Hutson: “My palate changes daily, and I switch it up.”

Deanna Fairfield, diner: “I think that offers a great variety to the people who are participating in Miami Spice, and you can’t go wrong at Zest. You’ll get something new and interesting each and every day.”

During Miami Spice, a three-course lunch costs $23 bucks, and a three-course dinner is $39.

There’ll always be several options in each course, but if you want to know what they’re serving…

“I like the customer to give a call, find out what is on the menu today, tomorrow, the next day. It changes, and at least they can have an idea of what each day has in store for them, and I really, really think that people appreciate that.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Zest Miami

Southeast Financial Center

200 S Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33131

305-374-9378

https://www.miamiandbeaches.com/things-to-do/detail/zest-by-ortanique/

