Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez tell Deco about 3rd ‘Hotel Transylvania’ movie

The sequel train just keeps on rolling tonight. Adam Sandler is back with his third “Hotel Transylvania” movie. And the stars told Deco how they’re hitting the high seas for a killer cruise.

Selena Gomez (as Mavis): “Dad?”

Adam Sandler (as Dracula): “Mavis!”

Selena Gomez (as Mavis): “You’re stressed out from working too hard. You need a vacation from running everyone else’s vacation.”

This summer, your favorite monster family is hitting the haunted high seas.

Adam Sandler (as Dracula): “Mavis, where are we going? A cruise?!”

Selena Gomez (as Mavis): “Surprise!”

Adam Sandler (as Dracula): “Oh no! No, no, no.”

Selena Gomez (as Mavis): “Dad!”

Dracula and his family are back in the animated movie “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.”

Selena Gomez: “Apparently there is this cool cruise that Mavis comes up with to take her family on vacation. And then you bring monsters and –”

Andy Samberg: “It’s a monster cruise.”

Selena Gomez: “Going to be wild, yeah.”

Selena Gomez voices Dracula’s daughter, Mavis … and Andy Samberg is the voice of her husband, Johnny.

Andy Samberg: “This is nice. It’s nice to take a break and come back to it and remember how to yell in that same way.”

But, while the family is getting some R&R, the ship’s captain is out to kill the monsters.

Kathryn Hahn: “I play Ericka Van Helsing who is the captain cruise – director of the cruise that Dracula’s family is taking for a summer vacation.”

Kathryn Hahn is new to the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise, but her character is part of a family that has had it out for Drac.

Kathryn Hahn: “She’s got an intense legacy. We know her great grandfather is a Van Helsing. And she has been raised to think a certain way about monsters.”

We’ve seen these animated characters grow up, so what’s different this time around?

Selena Gomez: “My voice got lower in every single one of these movie.”

Andy Samberg: “By choice or just naturally?”

Selena Gomez: “No, just naturally sounds this way.”

Andy Samberg: “And mine is getting higher. What’s up with that?”

Not what we expected — but hey — sounds spooky to us.

Since this is the third “Hotel Transylvania” movie, Deco wanted the scoop … any chance for number 4?

Kathryn Hahn: “Gosh, I don’t know. I haven’t heard anything but I would love it, and hopefully will be asked back.”

Andy Samberg: “Hopefully. It’s not really up to us.”

Selena Gomez: “It really isn’t, but if you do see this one, maybe there will be.”

Andy Samberg: “Oh, a little dangling carrot.”

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” sails into theaters July 13.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.