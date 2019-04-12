‘Amparo Experience’ tells story of family behind Havana Club

MIAMI (WSVN) - A theater company is taking a shot at recreating 1950s Cuba by telling one family’s exile experience. As 7’s Andrew Scheinthal reports, the audience can help shape the story they want to hear.

It’s a thrilling production taking Miami by storm.

“This is the story of the Arechabala family, who created Havana Club, and from whom it was stolen,” said playwright Vanessa Garcia.

The Amparo Experience isn’t your traditional stage show.

It’s an immersive play, as the audience is split up and taken room-by-room to experience the the story through several view points.

“You have five tracks to choose from,” said Garcia, “and you can see this show five times or you can see it 22 times because there are that many characters in the show.”

While the play takes the audience through the time of Cuban revolution, the director hopes they’ll also see how many of the play’s themes still apply today.

“They’re able to put themselves in a moment, in a shoes of a refuge and can open their hearts to seeing how people have to work hard to start over,” director Victoria Colladi said.

Of course it’s an all around good time with music, drinks and an experience that will take you back in time, and share the history of so many South Floridians who once called Cuba home.

“Telling the story of the real Havana Club is an honor for myself and everybody that is part of this production,” actor Bertha Leal said, “because it tells the Cuban experience of what it means to leave home behind to start all over again.”

