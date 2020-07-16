Actor Manny Perez headlines new Amazon Prime crime drama ‘Big Dogs’

These days binge watching is like a sport, and if you love crime dramas, have we got a show for you. Actor Manny Perez is telling Deco all about running with the “Big Dogs.”

Brett Cullen (as Captain McKeutchen): “This is how the party ended for the Romans. You know how it ends for us? Same way. You wanna know when it ends?”

The stakes are high in Amazon Prime’s new crime drama, “Big Dogs.”

Character in “Big Dogs”: “The NYPD’s elite organized crime intelligence division should be all over this, and it’s not. Something is rancid in OCID.”

The series takes place in an alternate reality version of New York, where chaos and crime rule.

Actor Manny Perez plays detective Sixto Santiago, a police officer cracking down on corruption.

Manny Perez: “The character has a lot of family values throughout the series. He starts very honest and clean and loyal, and then by the end, you’re wondering, ‘Is he gonna change as well? Is society gonna change him?'”

Manny tells Deco one thing he really loves about the show is that a Latino character is front and center, as the good guy.

Manny Perez: “I’ve been in this industry, you know, always playing the bad guy, the villain, the best friend or the husband. The drug dealer, whatever, but in this case, it’s a guy, a Latino, who has an amazing heart, and all he’s trying to do is just find the truth.”

Like we said before, “Big Dogs” is set in a different NYC than the one we know and love, so it’s got a Gotham/Batman vibe.

We asked Manny if there was any fictional world he’d wanna run away to right now. His answer wasn’t what we expected.

Manny Perez: “I wish that I could just rewind to a year and a half ago, two years ago, where everything was normal.”

We can relate. We can also relate to Manny’s love of whodunit mystery projects, and he promises this show has plenty of that.

Manny Perez: “I like shows that keep me intrigued. This show has those elements. They play with your mind, so you don’t know who the bad guy is. Who you thought it was, it’s not.”

