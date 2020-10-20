Action-packed ‘Stuntwomen’ shines spotlight on women in Hollywood

A new action-packed movie for audiences at home is full of real-action. “Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story” is narrated by Michelle Rodriguez. The movie shines a light on women making movie moments happen, and their fight to be treated fairly.

Paul Feig: “If I didn’t have amazing stuntwomen, my movies just wouldn’t work.”

Stuntwomen drive the action and thrills of Hollywood’s blockbuster movies. Now they are fighting to be treated equally, in the new flick “Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story.”

April Wright, director, “Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story”: “Looking at stuntwomen is sort of a microcosm of the entertainment business overall, where some of the statistics have been bad for women over time, and everybody’s sort of fighting now to make sure that women and people of color have more opportunity, and by looking at stuntwomen, they struggled the whole time, because it is such a heavily male-dominated industry, just like Hollywood is.”

Filmmaker April Wright also wants to highlight how it’s a profession of pro athletes.

April Wright: “To practice and to learn the stunts and choreograph the stunts, it’s really amazing to watch women do that and to raise the awareness that they can, they can do it just like the guys.”

Stuntwoman Amy Johnston loves showing audiences all aspects of her job.

Amy Johnston: “We have all of the things in place so that we are not daredevils, so that we are rehearsed and ready to go. Another thing would be like how much we love our jobs. Everybody inspires me in this industry.”

The film does show the dangers involved, and Amy shares what drives her to do it.

Amy Johnston: “We get a jump out of planes and like, be kids. It’s so fun. There’s challenges. The community is amazing.”

Both April and Amy want stunt work to be recognized by the Oscars.

Amy Johnston: “We don’t sign up to the job to be recognized, but we are such a big part of action films.”

April Wright: “They work in exactly the same way as the top of acting, hair and makeup, music, sound design. Stunts should be right up there on par.”

“Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story” is now available for rent or purchase to stream on various streaming platforms.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.