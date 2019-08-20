Acqualina Resort & Spa brings award-winning waterfront services to Sunny Isles Beach

We are used to the best in South Florida, so it’s no surprise there’s a resort that’s No. 1 in the U.S. right in our own backyard.

Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach is an award-winning luxury hot spot.

Christof Pignet, general manager: “We just received the USA Today Reader’s Choice Best Waterfront Hotel in the U.S., and we are incredibly proud.”

This isn’t a first for Acqualina. They’ve taken the title three times.

Christof Pignet: “Best waterfront resort basically means the most luxurious property in the U.S. from the East Coast to the West Coast — all the way north to south. We are the number one resort on the water.”

Sure they are on the ocean, but…

Christof Pignet: “The main differentiation is the fact that we are completely open. There is no barrier, there is no dune, there is no boardwalk. You can literally step from the pool onto the grass, onto the beach and then to the ocean in a matter of minutes.”

Talk about a room with a view.

Christof Pignet: “The majority of our accommodations are beautiful suites overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.”

There’s a glimpse of the waterfront nearly everywhere you go.

Christof Pignet: “What is also wonderful is that we have an award-winning spa, our Acqualina Spa by ESPA, which has a private spa terrace.”

And…

Christof Pignet: “Guests can actually experience the great outdoors at Acqualina, whether they would like to lounge pool-side or in a hammock or one of our beautiful couches. You can even enjoy al fresco dining at Costa Grill seven days a week.”

Hector Nieto, guest: “To be honest, I have traveled all over the world, and I think the view, the waterfront, the service and amenities that I’ve experienced here are one of the top.”

The cost to stay at Acqualina depends on the season, but the award-winning waterfront sights never change.

Christof Pignet: “It is truly incomparable.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach

17875 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

305-918-8000

www.acqualinaresort.com

