55-year-old rocks the Sports Illustrated runway at Miami Swim Week

Age is just a number … is something you rarely hear when talking about models. At Swim Week this year, Sports Illustrated not only said it — they backed it up on the catwalk.

Sports Illustrated is known for changing up the bathing suit modeling game.

*Diverse models walk down the runway*

SI promotes all shapes, sizes and ethnicities, and now, they’re changing up the age game, too.

*Model Kathy Jacobs struts down the catwalk*

Check out this silver-haired, foxy siren — in a bikini, nonetheless.

Kathy Jacobs, model: “My name is Kathy Jacobs. I’m 55 years young, and I’m at the SI casting.”

Yep, she said 55.

Jacobs was chosen by Sports Illustrated to participate in its annual Swim Search contest held at the W South Beach during Miami Swim Week.

Kathy Jacobs: “I just did the easiest part of the casting, which was posing in a swimsuit.”

The California-based model, who’s 5 feet and 3 inches tall, was nervous but ready to rock her abs.

Jacobs shared the special moment on Instagram.

Kathy Jacobs: “I was so nervous, and I was like, Oh, my God.’ We did all these interviews, we’ve done all these other things, this and that. The posing — I thought it was going to be scary, and that’s my comfort zone.”

Her natural beauty and personality impressed SI.

She made it to the “sweet 17,” but looking this good at any age is sweet enough.

FOR MORE INFO:

W South Beach

2201 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-938-3000

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/miaws-w-south-beach/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.