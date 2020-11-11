3 South Florida gas stations double as restaurants serving delicious food

Rev your engines and get ready to hit the road. Some South Florida gas stations are doubling as dining destinations!

It’s time to fill’er up and fill you up!

Child: “It tastes super good.”

Jaclyn Ricciardi, manager, Zinncredible: “Zinncredible is a full functioning restaurant in a gas station. We’re a one-stop shop here. You get your gas, and you get your dinner.”

When you top off the tank at this Chevron in Davie, you can fuel up on premium paninis, pizza and pasta!

Jaclyn Ricciardi: “I think being in a gas station is very unique. We have a full menu of pizza and Italian food.”

Any way you slice it, Zinncredible is incredible!

Jaclyn Ricciardi: “You don’t have to get a hotdog from a gas station. We are known for our Sicilian pizza. We also have the regular New York-style pizza, or you can even get gelato.”

Melissa Goldstein, customer: “It’s so delicious.”

Mark Goldstein, customer: “I have had food from gas stations before, but pretty much, this is the end all, be all of gas station food.”

Get your motor running and head to Cooper City. Good food at this gas station is convenient.

Patty Lopez, Effe Cafe: “Effe Cafe is located inside of a convenience store and Marathon gas station. At a convenience store, the space is small, it helps reduce our overhead.

Effe Cafe is serving up gourmet goodies fast, but this is not fast food.

Patty Lopez: “We make everything from scratch, bread, pastries, croissants, and we are constantly baking throughout the day.”

Sweet or savory, everything is made to order and worth making a pit stop.

Patty Lopez: “We have a roast beef sandwich that is made in house from the bread to the roast beef. Our pastries include a banana and white chocolate loaf, guava and cream cheese cinnamon roll. We have almond and chocolate croissants.”

Daniela Pardo, customer: “It’s so much better when you have something homemade than made in a factory.”

Patty Lopez: “It’s gourmet food, without gourmet prices.”

Do you want a taste of Spain? Hit the gas and head to this Mobil station in Miami, where you’ll find El Carajo!

Carlos Fonseca, manager, El Carajo: “Originally, we were just a gas station, but we evolved into a wine store and restaurant later.”

You can find more than 600 different kinds of wine, so grab a bottle and drink up while you enjoy the traditional Spanish tapas.

Carlos Fonseca: “As you walk in, it’s a gas station. You will notice we have cases of wine and you will notice our restaurant hidden in the back. It’s very much Spanish comfort food. Your typical dishes: paella, chorizo, croquettes.”

Maria Uribe, customer: “It’s amazing. You don’t expect to find a place like this here in the middle of a gas station. Try it, it’s worth it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Zinncredible Pizza

4450 S. Pine Island Road

Davie, FL 33328

954-452-0101

www.zinncredible.com

Effe Cafe

10295 Stirling Road

Cooper City, FL 33328

www.facebook.com/effe.cafe

El Carajo International Tapas & Wines

2465 SW 17th Ave.

Miami, FL 33145

305-856-2424

el-carajo.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.