South Florida seems to be stuck on hot these days, but if you want to dine comfortably al fresco, and enjoy a light breeze out of the sun. Deco is checking out some SoFlo restaurants that will have you turning over a new leaf when it comes to dining outdoors.

At the O-B House in Fort Lauderdale, where you eat is as tasty as what you eat.

Rodney Eli: “Our food makes people feel good, and when you couple that and put them in a nice garden environment, they feel twice as good.”

You can dig into the house’s signature pancake.

Check out one of their salads or chow down on a hefty omelet.

This outdoor spot is a foodie’s oasis from the distractions of downtown.

Rodney Eli: “When you’re in the garden, you can’t even tell that there’s traffic around. You’re just so enveloped in the plants and the growth and the quiet sounds of the trees.”

Carlos Alonso: “The way they’ve decorated the outside with the flowers, the trees, the music, the ambiance, it just gives you such a relaxing way to be able to enjoy your meal.”

Get a look at Swan, this tiny sliver of paradise in Miami’s Design District used to be a parking lot before it was transformed into the garden it is now.

Chris Cuomo: “Some of the benefits of having an indoor-outdoor here is that you get to enjoy the Miami weather year-round here in our wonderful garden.”

Swan is cooking up a new summer menu of truffle tortellini, a margarita pizza and a short rib au poivre.

It’s the perfect place to escape the city and dine day or night.

Beni Gross: “I’d recommend it to anyone that just wants to come for a fun time, great food, great ambiance.”

Grow with the flow!

Isabelle’s Grill Room and Garden at the Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove is putting the fresh in refreshing.

Tatiana Lora: “What makes Isabelle’s unique is that it’s a little garden oasis, where you can enjoy al fresco dinning with all the great foliage and the beautiful plants.”

It’s not hard to keep cool here, even in the So-Flo heat.

Tatiana Lora: “The great thing is that we have our beautiful plants and tropical foliage, so really it’s just that natural breeze that comes through, and it’s nice and shaded, so you can enjoy our restaurant all year round, especially summer.”

And when it comes their food, they’ve got everything from seafood to hummus, sliders and steak.

Natalia Espinal: “Honestly, it was absolutely delightful. It was wonderful weather. The food was spectacular. I would definitely come back, 10 out of 10.”

For More Info:

O-B House – Fort Lauderdale

333 Himmarshee St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-530-7520

o-bhouse.com

Swan

90 NE 39th St., Miami, FL 33137

305-704-0994

swanbevy.com

Isabelle’s Grill Room and Garden

3300 SW 27th Ave., Miami, FL 33133

305-644-4675

ritzcarlton.com

