FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were arrested after, police said, they pickpocketed phones at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale.

Twenty-three-year-old Wilson Andres Garson Ruzzi, 28-year-old Piter Nieto Valenzuela and 28-year-old Yesica Castellano are accused of cellphone theft after the were apprehended at the event, Saturday night.

#FLPD #SafetyTip🚨



Last night, #FLPD arrested 3 adults for pickpocketing phones at @festivaltortuga. The thieves had 23 phones in a backpack when they were arrested. #Warning: Security staff and police have a zero tolerance policy for anyone victimizing festival attendees. pic.twitter.com/kGKV6ze3JU — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) April 10, 2022

After the suspects were arrested, police were able to find about 23 stolen phones in a backpack. Eighteen of those phones were eventually returned.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department said on Twitter Sunday morning, that they, along with festival security, “have a zero tolerance policy for victimizing festival attendees.”

All three suspects face grand theft charges.

If anyone believes that may have been a victim of phone theft at the event Saturday night, contact 954-764-HELP (4357) and reference case number 22-063714.

