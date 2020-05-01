2 South Florida DJs to host night of live music to benefit the United Way

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two South Florida DJs will be livestreaming music at the Wharf Miami to help raise funds for the United Way’s Miami Pandemic Response Fund.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, will be broadcasted on social media with DJ Irie alongside Mr. Mauricio.

​”I’m going to be there,” Irie said. “I’m all about the energy, and anyone whose ever been to a DJ Irie show knows my energy comes from my audience.”

Mauricio will also be spinning out all the hits for a night of live music. The proceeds will be going to United Way’s Miami Pandemic Response Fund.

“The United Way is doing an incredible job,” Irie said. “There’s a lot of great, great organizations that are doing an incredible job.”

Saturday’s show is not the only music mission that has taken place in South Florida.

International DJ David Guetta hosted a global dance party on social media in April on top of the Icon Brickell, which raised more than $200,000 for local relief efforts.

“I want to thank Feeding South Florida for the amazing work they’re doing right here in Miami,” Guetta said during the broadcast.

Saturday’s event is meant to be an online dance party that people will not want to miss.

“I can’t let too much else out the bag, but it’s something you don’t want to miss,” Irie said. “You guys definitely want to tune in to Wharf Radio tomorrow. It’s going to be amazing.”

