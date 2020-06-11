1 Hotel South Beach reopens with COVID-19 restrictions, precautions

These days, you have to wear a mask everywhere, including hotels! Now that the beaches are open again, there’s no better time for a staycation! Deco’s checking out one place that’s taking safety to the next level.

Welcome back to paradise, and the 1 Hotel South Beach is sparing no expense when it comes to safety.

Milton Sgarbi, 1 Hotel South Beach: “Hygiene and cleanliness have always been very important for the 1 Hotel South Beach. Health and wellness are part of our DNA.”

It’s the same hotel you know and love, but some things have changed due to COVID-19.

Milton Sgarbi: “The hotel went through a pandemic response treatment before opening to guarantee there was no viral activity inside the property.”

The staff here has thought of everything. From cleaning luggage with a UV lamp, to using thermal technology to make sure no one has a fever.

Milton Sgarbi: “No one with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will enter the property.”

The hotel is offering virtual check-in through its app, but they’ve also installed plexiglass barriers at the front desks, and everyone get an essential welcome gift.

Milton Sgarbi: “All guests when they check in, they receive a personal protection kit.”

Ready to check out your home away from home?

The elevator attendant’s got you covered, so you don’t have to touch anything.

Milton Sgarbi: “We limited the capacity in the elevator to four people. We sanitize the elevators after every use.”

You’ve heard of getting the seal of approval. 1 Hotel has a safety seal at every room.

Milton Sgarbi: “After departure of every guest, the rooms are cleaned and inspected and receive a seal.”

That means no one’s been in there for at least 24 hours, so you can take off your mask, pour yourself a drink and take in that amazing ocean view.

Milton Sgarbi: “Now is the perfect time to book your staycation. We are right on the water. The beaches are open, and we are waiting for you.”

1 Hotel South Beach is currently offering a special staycation deal just for locals.

FOR MORE INFO:

1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

833-625-3111

www.1hotels.com/south-beach/offers/florida-locals

