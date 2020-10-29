1 Hotel South Beach opens 1 Beach Club, a Bohemian-inspired seaside venue

There’s a new club on South Beach, and this one’s perfect for 2020 because it’s outside. You may end up with sand in your shoes, but that’s OK because it only adds to the experience, so grab your quarantine group and head out to this seaside escape.

Life’s a beach at 1 Beach Club.

This chic addition at 1 Hotel South Beach allows you to free your mind and fill your belly while being surrounded by the surf and the sand.

Tatiana Meira, 1 Hotel South Beach: “1 Beach Club is our new Bohemian-inspired beach club here at 1 Hotel South Beach.”

The beautiful beach club is just steps from the sea.

Tatiana Meira: “You can go to the beach for the day, come back, have a beautiful lunch at our new restaurant, dance to the DJ.”

You can drink, dine and unwind at this relaxing retreat.

Tatiana Meira: “We have this restaurant. It’s called Wave. It’s seafood to table. We have beautiful seafood towers, a little bit of Latin Miami flavors, as well, and really delicious craft cocktails.”

Danays Soto, customer: “Really great, really chill, exactly what you are looking for.”

The best part is you can kick off your shoes while you have a good time.

Tatiana Meira: “It’s the only restaurant in the sand, so you could essentially, you can eat barefoot, dip your toes in the sand.”

Lorena Rodriguez, customer: “The vibe, the music, the food and obviously, the drinks are so incredible.”

1 Beach Club is open to hotel guests and locals. All you have to do is make a reservation.

Tatiana Meira: “We are open from Friday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.”

Lorena Rodriguez: “It’s an awesome, unique place. There is nothing else like it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

1 Beach Club

1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-604-6916

1hotels.com/south-beach/beach-club

