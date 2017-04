South Florida woke up to plenty of activity on Wednesday. During the morning hours, rain was reported in many of the major reporting sites.



Luckily, clearing is expected as soon as Thursday.

Even though rain chances go down, the better breeze will stick around into the weekend. These winds are causing a high risk of rip currents for swimmers and advisories for boaters.

Have a great day, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang