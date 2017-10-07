Water Woes & Tracking Nate

With a consistent breeze from the southeast and lingering moisture, expect cloud cover to increase by the afternoon/evening hours and bring us scattered showers this weekend. The bulk of the moisture will be over the inland areas.

Additionally, king tides will remain a hazard for coastal communities through Sunday evening.

King Tides still bringing flood of trouble to the coast. Street flooding expected thru Sunday night @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/VA8b8ODAIT — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 7, 2017

A shift in the winds out of the east by Columbus Day will push most of the showers and storms away from the coast and metro areas. This will also be the case on Tuesday.

Drier air is forecast to move in by the middle of the week with more sunshine than showers expected for South Florida.

Models suggest a tropical wave could bring us a better chance of scattered showers and storms by Friday, if the moisture holds together.

TROPICS

Hurricane Nate continues to churn over the very warm waters of the central Gulf of Mexico.

Latest forecast with #Nate shows this CAT 1 hurricane making landfall over Central Gulf coast 2nite @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/nEp1Q7uxmY — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 7, 2017

On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the Gulf of Mexico today and will make landfall along the central U.S. Gulf coast tonight. After landfall, weakening is anticipated and Nate is forecast to dissipate into Sunday night.

There is also a non-tropical low over the open Atlantic that has high chances for tropical development over the next 5 days.

Low over the open Atlantic has high chances for development. No direct threat to land expected @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/A9NjlfeKLo — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.