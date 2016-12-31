Warming Up for the New Year

High pressure will remain in control as we say goodbye to 2016. Clear skies and a cool airmass over the Sunshine State on Friday night gave way to a slip in temps as we woke up in the 50s this morning.

As we ring in the new year, expect a better chance of confetti showers than rain showers. Here’s a breakdown of your forecast for our New Year’s Eve celebrations.

As a cold front moves east from the Great Plains, high pressure will move farther east in the Western Atlantic.

As a result, easterly winds will return to our forecast by New Year’s Day. Highs will return to the 80s by January 1st and stick around for the first half of the week.

Models suggest our next storm system will the close in on us and bring spotty showers to the forecast on Monday and Tuesday. No major dip in degrees is expected with this one. Just seasonal temps for the second half of the work week.

