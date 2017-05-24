Turning Stormy

Mild start to the morning will quickly turn into a stormy setup on Wednesday.

As a cold front continues to approach South Florida, the shift in winds will make all the difference. Winds out of the southwest, tapping into Gulf moisture, will raise the heat and humidity. Expect sweltering heat as daytime highs flirt with the record of 94° in both Fort Lauderdale and Miami on Wednesday.

With the heating of the day, we will also see the storm clouds moving in by the afternoon ahead of this front. Expect scattered showers and storms starting on Wednesday afternoon. This activity will carry on through the nighttime hours.

As the front gets closer, even more storms are expected during the overnight hours through Thursday morning. We will see rounds of rain and strong thunderstorms with activity dying down by Thursday afternoon on the backside of the system.

High pressure will build in for the Sunshine State by Friday and stick around for Memorial Day weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine with inland PM thunderstorms.

