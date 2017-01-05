Sunny & Comfy

South Florida is looking good on this winter day!

This was the view outside our station on Thursday morning.

You’ll notice a difference in the air when you step outside over the next day or so. Cooler and drier air has filtered in the region on the backside of a cold front that cleared out early Thursday morning.

We will get a double dose of morning temps in the 60s and daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies to close out the week.

By the start of the weekend, another cold front will make a beeline for South Florida. This will bring numerous to scattered showers and isolated afternoon/evening thunderstorms to the forecast on Saturday.

As this cold front clears out, expect lingering showers and high winds knocking temps below seasonal on Sunday. Additionally, cooler and drier air will return to So Flo as morning temps in the 50s will make a comeback starting Monday.

