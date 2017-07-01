Summertime Sizzle

The weather pattern will be nothing short of typical for summertime for the rest of the weekend.

Expect the sea breeze to keep pushing most of the afternoon & evening storms inland on Sunday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/VouzbJ6Tso — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 1, 2017

High pressure over the Western Atlantic will continue to generate a sea breeze that will push clouds and showers inland by the afternoon/evening hours. Once the sun goes down, expect isolated showers, favoring the coastal and metro areas, into the early morning hours. This same pattern will carry into Independence Day on Tuesday.

High pressure will be anchored over Bermuda by next week. This will keep the east southeast winds in place over South Florida. This will also tap into nearby tropical moisture and bring a better chance of showers and storms by the afternoon/evening hours on Friday.

TROPICS

A tropical wave to the SW of the Cabo Verde Island, on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, will continue to produce disorganized showers and storms over the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center is giving this feature a medium chance of developing into a tropical system over the next 5 days as it moves west.

Tropical wave has medium chance of developing in the area highlighted in orange as it moves west @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/uYzXxg3AcC — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 1, 2017

