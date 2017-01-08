5 families displaced after fire in Lauderhill apartment building

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Five families have been left without a place to stay after a fire ina Lauderhill apartment.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to a fire on the second floor in an apartment building located at 4046 NW 19th St.

One person was transported to the hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.

Five apartments have been affected directly, with two receiving most of the damage from the fire and the others receiving water and smoke damage. About 25 people were affected in total.

Officials are unsure as to what started the fire.

