Walker, Batum lead Hornets to 120-101 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 21 points, Nicolas Batum had 20 and the Charlotte Hornets used a huge third quarter to rout the Orlando Magic 120-101 on Wednesday night.

Jeremy Lamb added 14 points and Ramon Sessions scored 13 off the bench as the Hornets won for the fourth time in five games. Charlotte shot 54.8 percent, including 10 of 24 on 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 21 points and Serge Ibaka had 20, all in the first half. Jodie Meeks scored 11 for the Magic, who won their previous two games.

Batum nearly had a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, but wasn’t needed in the fourth quarter when both teams emptied their benches.

Charlotte outscored Orlando 35-13 in the third period to break open a close game.

