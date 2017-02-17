Toussaint lifts Virginia past No. 4 Florida State, 60-51

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Dominique Toussaint scored five of her 14 points in the final 1:27, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, and Virginia held No. 4 Florida State to five points in the fourth quarter in a 60-51 victory Thursday night.

Toussaint’s 3-pointer, just the third of the night for the Cavaliers, put them in front 53-51, and after a turnover by the Seminoles, she hit a runner along the baseline from about 8 feet with 51 seconds left to put Virginia (17-9, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead to stay.

Shakayla Thomas scored 11 points before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter, Ivey Slaughter had 12 and Brittany Brown 10 for Florida State (23-4, 11-2).

The Seminoles lost their second straight — they fell 92-88 in double overtime against Texas on Monday night — and fell out of a first-place tie with Notre Dame.

The Seminoles used a 13-5 run to start the third quarter to open an eight-point lead, but the Cavaliers finally pulled even at 48 with 6:08 remaining on a baseline jumper by Breyana Mason. Mason’s foul-line jumper gave Virginia a 50-48 advantage with 4:17 remaining.

