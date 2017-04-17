Tebow has drove in 9 runs, struck out 9 times with Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) –This week, Tim Tebow and the Columbia Fireflies completed two series, the first a three-game set at home against the Hickory, North Carolina Crawdads and then a four-game road series against the Augusta, Georgia GreenJackets.

Tebow played six of the Fireflies seven games this week, all three with Hickory and three of four with Augusta. Columbia went 2-1 against Hickory and 2-2 against Augusta.

Tebow reached on a fielder’s choice on a grounder to second base that scored the game’s only run in Columbia’s 1-0 win over Augusta on Saturday night. Tebow also drove in three runs Sunday, one on a groundout and two more on a single as Augusta won 7-6.

Tebow was 3 of 21 at the plate this week. He had four RBIs and four strikeouts in his six games.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.