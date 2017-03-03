Tannehill expected to be ready for offseason program

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Tannehill is expected to be ready for the Miami Dolphins’ offseason program after missing the final four games of last season because of a sprained left knee, general manager Chris Grier said Thursday.

Tannehill was able to avoid surgery, had a successful rehabilitation and isn’t expected to miss any team workouts.

“Ryan has done a tremendous job working,” Grier said at the NFL combine. “He’ll be there in April when they start with his teammates. He’s fine, he’s good. I saw him the other day and he’s working out. So he’ll be healthy, he’s ready to go, and I know he’ll be excited for next year.”

The Dolphins spent several weeks after the season assessing the extent of their quarterback’s ACL and MCL sprains before ruling out surgery, which could have jeopardized his availability for the start of the season.

The outlook is cloudier for linebacker Koa Misi and safety Isa Abdul-Quddus, who suffered season-ending neck injuries last year. Grier said doctors are still trying to determine the extent of the injuries, and the availability of both players in 2017 is uncertain.

Grier said the Dolphins are still negotiating with receiver Kenny Stills and defensive end Andre Branch, who can become free agents next week. Miami hopes to keep both players, Grier said.

