Ray, Diamondbacks beat Padres 9-1 for 5th straight win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Robbie Ray had a big cushion before he ever took the mound against the San Diego Padres. He didn’t need it.

Ray took a shutout into the eighth inning, David Peralta had four hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Padres 9-1 Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Arizona got off to a fast start for the second straight game, scoring five runs in the first inning a day after getting eight in the opening inning of a 10-1 win.

“Coming out of there with a five-run lead, you know your defense is feeling good behind you,” Ray said. “You come after guys and you’re attacking. I was just trying to attack the zone and get early outs.”

Ray (3-3) limited the Padres to just two hits and three walks while striking out six in 7 2/3 innings.

“Robbie did a great job controlling the game,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “He deserves a lot of credit. He had better tempo throughout his delivery. That resulted in pounding the strike zone.”

Tom Wilhelmsen struck out Wil Myers with the bases loaded in the eighth, and J.J. Hoover allowed the Padres’ lone run on an infield single by Allen Cordoba in the ninth.

Paul Goldschmidt had a two-run single in the first as the first four batters got hits against Luis Perdomo (0-1). Jake Lamb had an RBI double and Chris Herrmann added a two-run homer in the inning.

“You’re gonna have good outings and you’re gonna have bad outings and the only thing you can do is keeping working,” Perdomo said “So that’s what I’m gonna do, go to the bullpen work with my sinker, keeping it down and be ready for my next start.”

Lamb, Herrmann, and Chris Owings each had two hits in the game, and only Rey Fuentes went hitless from San Diego’s starting lineup.

“We’ve been swinging the bats pretty well lately, and it’s been pretty fun,” Herrmann said. “Obviously we have been preparing every single day for the opposing pitcher, and we know what we’re going to do. It has been fun.”

Yasmany Tomas had a two-run single in the second and Lamb’s run-scoring single in the fourth made it 8-0. Lamb also scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

“I thought our guys did a great job staying with the game plan,” Lovullo said. “Early swings resulted in some hits and some runs for us.”

Perdomo allowed a career-worsts of eight runs and 11 hits in three-plus innings — his second-shortest start — while walking one and striking out two.

“He wasn’t sharp today,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “He wasn’t able to get in to lefties well, probably his most effective pitch was a sinker down and in but other than that they weren’t chasing the slider really at all today. He wasn’t tricking anybody and I don’t feel like he got in on hands enough today.

Cory Spangenberg had two of the three hits for the Padres, who have lost five straight.

QUOTABLE

“You want to be the type of team that’s not affected by what the scoreboard says, clearly we are,” Green said. “That’s my fault at this point in time, because it’s not happening. Today was in my opinion markedly worse than yesterday from an at bat perspective.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Jered Weaver was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left hip inflammation after exiting Friday’s game having recorded only two outs.

Diamondbacks: C Chris Ianetta was reinstated from the 7-day concussion disabled list. Ianetta had been sidelined since May 14 after being struck in the face by a pitch.

UP NEXT:

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (2-5, 4.86) looks to bounce back from his last outing in which he gave up six runs in six innings to Milwaukee. Richard is 9-4 lifetime against Arizona.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (1-0, 1.93) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks. Godley has allowed two or fewer runs in all of his three starts for Arizona this season.

