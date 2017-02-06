No. 5 Florida State holds off No. 16 Miami 80-71

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chatrice White scored 19 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, and fifth-ranked Florida State defeated No. 16 Miami 80-71 on Monday night.

White also had 14 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Shakayla Thomas also had 19 points and Brittany Brown, Leticia Romero and Ivey Slaughter added 11 apiece as the Seminoles (22-2, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their ninth straight.

Florida State led by as many as 15 (35-20) midway through the second period before Miami cut the margin to 40-32 at halftime. The Hurricanes would eventually tie it at 54 early in the fourth on Keyona Hayes’ 3-pointer but FSU would go on a 14-2 run, including seven straight points by White, to take control.

Miami closed within 72-69 on a Jessica Thomas 3-pointer but could not draw any closer.

Hayes led the Hurricanes (17-6, 6-5) with 17 points and Thomas added 16.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes came into the game fourth in the ACC in field goal percentage at 44.4 percent, but they have shot under their season average in their last three games, including going 26 of 61 (42.6 percent) against FSU.

Florida State: After going just 2-5 against ranked opponents during the regular season last year, the Seminoles have set a program record with their seventh win over a top-25 team in eight games. They are very much in contention for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament but still have key games against No. 11 Texas (Feb. 13) and at seventh-ranked Notre Dame on Feb. 26.

SUNSHINE STATE RIVALS

This was the eighth time that Florida State and Miami have both been ranked when facing each other. FSU has won six of them, including four of the last five.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes have three of their final five regular-season games at home, beginning Thursday against Virginia.

Florida State: The Seminoles continue a three-game homestand on Thursday against Wake Forest.

