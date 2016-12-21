NFL Playoff Scenarios: Week 16

AFC

CLINCHED: New England AFC East division title and first-round bye; Oakland playoff berth.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2) vs. New York Jets (4-10), Saturday

New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— A win and Oakland loss or tie OR

— A tie and Oakland loss

MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-5) at Buffalo (7-7), Saturday

Miami clinches a playoff berth with:

— A win and Denver loss or tie OR

— A tie and Baltimore loss and Denver loss and Houston loss or tie OR

— A tie and Baltimore loss and Denver loss and Tennessee loss or tie

HOUSTON TEXANS (8-6) vs. Cincinnati (5-8-1), Saturday

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

— A win and Tennessee loss

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-5) vs. Baltimore (8-6), Sunday

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

— A win

OAKLAND RAIDERS (11-3) vs. Indianapolis (7-7), Saturday

Oakland clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

— A win and Kansas City loss or tie OR

— A tie and Kansas City loss

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-4) vs. Denver (8-6), Sunday

Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with:

— A win or tie OR

— A Baltimore loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED: Dallas playoff berth; Seattle NFC West division title.

DALLAS COWBOYS (12-2) vs. Detroit (9-5), Monday

Dallas clinches NFC East division title and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— A win or tie OR

— A N.Y. Giants loss or tie

NEW YORK GIANTS (10-4) at Philadelphia (5-9), Thursday

New York clinches a playoff berth with:

— A win or tie OR

— A Detroit loss or tie OR

— A Green Bay loss or tie OR

— A Tampa Bay loss or tie OR

— An Atlanta loss

ATLANTA FALCONS (9-5) at Carolina (6-8), Saturday

Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:

— A win and Tampa Bay loss or tie OR

— A tie and Tampa Bay loss

Atlanta clinches a playoff berth with:

— A win and clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Detroit OR

— A win or tie and Green Bay loss or tie OR

— A win and Detroit loss or tie OR

— A tie and Detroit tie OR

— A Washington loss or tie and Green Bay loss OR

— A Washington loss or tie and Green Bay tie and Detroit loss

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-6) at New Orleans (6-8), Saturday

Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

A win and Green Bay loss and Detroit loss and WAS loss OR

A win and Green Bay loss and Detroit loss and WAS tie and Tampa Bay clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Detroit

DETROIT LIONS (9-5) at Dallas (12-2), Monday

Detroit clinches NFC North division title with:

— A win and Green Bay loss or tie OR

— A tie and Green Bay loss

Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:

— A win and Tampa Bay loss or tie OR

— A tie and Tampa Bay loss OR

— A tie and Tampa Bay tie and Atlanta win OR

— A Washington loss or tie and Tampa Bay loss and Atlanta win or tie

GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-6) vs. Minnesota (7-7), Saturday

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

A win and Washington loss or tie and Tampa Bay loss and Atlanta win or tie and Green Bay clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Tampa Bay

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-4-1) vs. Arizona (5-8-1), Saturday

Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:

— A win and Detroit loss and Atlanta loss or tie

