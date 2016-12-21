NFL Playoff Scenarios: Week 16

nfl logo

AFC

CLINCHED: New England AFC East division title and first-round bye; Oakland playoff berth.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2) vs. New York Jets (4-10), Saturday
New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
— A win and Oakland loss or tie OR
— A tie and Oakland loss

MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-5) at Buffalo (7-7), Saturday
Miami clinches a playoff berth with:
— A win and Denver loss or tie OR
— A tie and Baltimore loss and Denver loss and Houston loss or tie OR
— A tie and Baltimore loss and Denver loss and Tennessee loss or tie

HOUSTON TEXANS (8-6) vs. Cincinnati (5-8-1), Saturday
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
— A win and Tennessee loss

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-5) vs. Baltimore (8-6), Sunday
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
— A win

OAKLAND RAIDERS (11-3) vs. Indianapolis (7-7), Saturday
Oakland clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
— A win and Kansas City loss or tie OR
— A tie and Kansas City loss

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-4) vs. Denver (8-6), Sunday
Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with:
— A win or tie OR
— A Baltimore loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED: Dallas playoff berth; Seattle NFC West division title.

DALLAS COWBOYS (12-2) vs. Detroit (9-5), Monday
Dallas clinches NFC East division title and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— A win or tie OR
— A N.Y. Giants loss or tie

NEW YORK GIANTS (10-4) at Philadelphia (5-9), Thursday
New York clinches a playoff berth with:
— A win or tie OR
— A Detroit loss or tie OR
— A Green Bay loss or tie OR
— A Tampa Bay loss or tie OR
— An Atlanta loss

ATLANTA FALCONS (9-5) at Carolina (6-8), Saturday
Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:
— A win and Tampa Bay loss or tie OR
— A tie and Tampa Bay loss
Atlanta clinches a playoff berth with:
— A win and clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Detroit OR
— A win or tie and Green Bay loss or tie OR
— A win and Detroit loss or tie OR
— A tie and Detroit tie OR
— A Washington loss or tie and Green Bay loss OR
— A Washington loss or tie and Green Bay tie and Detroit loss

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-6) at New Orleans (6-8), Saturday
Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
A win and Green Bay loss and Detroit loss and WAS loss OR
A win and Green Bay loss and Detroit loss and WAS tie and Tampa Bay clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Detroit

DETROIT LIONS (9-5) at Dallas (12-2), Monday
Detroit clinches NFC North division title with:
— A win and Green Bay loss or tie OR
— A tie and Green Bay loss
Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:
— A win and Tampa Bay loss or tie OR
— A tie and Tampa Bay loss OR
— A tie and Tampa Bay tie and Atlanta win OR
— A Washington loss or tie and Tampa Bay loss and Atlanta win or tie

GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-6) vs. Minnesota (7-7), Saturday
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
A win and Washington loss or tie and Tampa Bay loss and Atlanta win or tie and Green Bay clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Tampa Bay

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-4-1) vs. Arizona (5-8-1), Saturday
Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:
— A win and Detroit loss and Atlanta loss or tie

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus