Miami’s game at Arkansas State cancelled over Irma concerns

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — No. 16 Miami’s game at Arkansas State on Saturday has been cancelled over concerns about Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm that forecasters believe will affect Florida this weekend.

Getting to Arkansas for the game would not be the problem for Miami. Getting back to Miami would be the potential issue, and the uncertainty over what will happen with the storm led to the decision to err on the side of caution.

The game will not be made up in 2017.

Some members of the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball team were evacuating on Wednesday to Georgia, to get out of Irma’s expected path. Miami has canceled classes until at least Monday.

There have already been a slew of changes to sports schedules because of Irma.

Sunday’s Tampa Bay at Miami NFL game will not be played in the Dolphins’ home stadium as scheduled, and the teams and the league are still working to find a solution — whether that is to play elsewhere this weekend or meet in November on the teams’ scheduled bye weeks.

Florida International’s home game with Alcorn State, scheduled for Saturday night, will not be played in Miami — and the teams were working Wednesday on a plan to meet at a neutral site on Friday.

No. 10 Florida State and No. 22 Florida, both scheduled to play at home on Saturday night, are also monitoring Irma and reviewing options. Moving kickoffs to earlier in the day were under consideration.

Dozens of high school football games in Florida were either cancelled or rescheduled, and Miami also cancelled two volleyball matches, two women’s soccer games and a cross country meet because of the expected storm.

