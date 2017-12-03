Local UM fans cheer on ‘Canes during ACC championship game

MIAMI (WSVN) - It wasn’t the outcome they were hoping for, but local fans of the University of Miami Hurricanes let their support for their hometown college football team be heard loud and clear.

With the “U” up high, ‘Canes fans came out in full force as the team took on the Clemson Tigers in the ACC championship game, Saturday night.

“I just love the U!” said Rachel King, who showed her true colors in an orange ‘Canes T-shirt.

“I was born here, and I’ve got to represent where I’m from,” said Carlos Niebles.

They joined many others who packed The Craftsman sports bar to watch the highly anticipated showdown.

Patrons here bled nothing but orange and green. “The defense has been amazing,” said Niebles. “I mean, the offense has been amazing at times, but that defense will carry that turnover chain all day.”

The ‘canes were coming off an upset against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and while it didn’t come to pass, fans said they were hoping for a win. “I’ve been a fan between bad seasons, and now this amazing season,” said the woman in orange.

While fans watched their mighty hurricanes, they also got a chance to jam out to — what else? — “Turnover Chain” by Miami hip-hop artist SoLo D.

But the Tigers ended up taking a big bite of the ‘Canes: UM lost to Clemson 38-3.

But the crowd at The Craftsman said they still love their ‘Canes.

“I am proud of them no matter what, because either way we’re going to a great Bowl game, and I couldn’t be prouder of that,” said one fan.

“Great season, great season,” said Niebles, “and next year will be even better.”

