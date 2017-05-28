Indians send struggling RHP Danny Salazar to bullpen

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Danny Salazar, an All-Star last season, has been sent to the bullpen.

Salazar is 3-5 with a 5.50 ERA in 10 starts. He has struck out 73 in 52 1/3 innings but has allowed 55 hits and 28 walks.

Manager Terry Francona says Salazar will be available as a reliever beginning Wednesday. Francona hopes being in the bullpen will help Salazar work on his daily throwing routine and regain his confidence.

Salazar was 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA last season. He missed most of the second half with a sore elbow.

Corey Kluber will start Thursday against Oakland. The right-hander has been on the 10-day disabled since May 3 with a strained lower back.

Francona says Salazar might start a game next week during Cleveland’s road trip. Kluber won’t pitch in a two-game series at Colorado because the Indians don’t want him hitting or running the bases.

