Hurricanes fans react to UM being #3 in CFP Rankings

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Canes are in a place they’ve never been before — Miami is now ranked among the top four in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

The unbeaten Canes have three games to go, including the ACC Championship game against Clemson.

“We’re still, you know, trying to stay humble and trying to earn everything we get, and we know Virginia is giving Miami fits,” said Hurricanes Head Coach Mark Richt.

“You’re playing for where you’re gonna be at the end of the year, and that’s really all that matters,” said Hurricanes Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz. “To me the fact they have rankings during the season is just for a matter of argument and discussion because it doesn’t serve a purpose, right?”

The team’s approach may be business as usual, but for the students, there’s a buzz on campus about being in the national playoff picture.

“I think we started off a little rocky, but we’ve definitely come back, and I think we’re just putting out a great effort to continue winning and to move up in the rankings,” said UM student Sophie Licht.

Some fans aren’t pleased with Miami’s position at third in the CFP Rankings.

“We don’t have a single loss yet, and Clemson lost to Syracuse, and we beat Syracuse, so that’s why we should be number two,” said UM student Mark Chaplin.

For the team, right now it’s about having the right attitude down the stretch, from seniors to younger players.

“You gotta come out here and be a dog. You play for the U, you gotta be a dog,” said Hurricanes Defensive End Chad Thomas. “They doin’ good and they catching on, you know, following coaches. Just gotta get that attitude right, and everything will be straight.”

The Canes will face the Caviliers at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday at noon. It will be Senior Day, and a sell-out crowd is expected.

