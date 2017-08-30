Florida suspends 2 more for opener, including RB Scarlett

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 17 Florida has suspended two more players, including starting running back Jordan Scarlett, for its season opener against 11th-ranked Michigan.

The Gators also suspended receiver Rick Wells, bringing to 10 the total number of Florida players suspended for Saturday’s game in Arlington, Texas.

Scarlett and Wells were suspended indefinitely for their roles in a debit card fraud. Seven others, including leading receiver Antonio Callaway, were suspended Aug. 13 for reportedly purchasing items at the campus bookstore with their student identification cards, which didn’t have sufficient funds for the transactions, and later selling the items for cash.

Florida coach Jim McElwain also suspended freshman receiver James Robinson, who was cited for marijuana possession last week.

None of the nine players involved in the fraud will travel to Texas. They won’t be allowed to rejoin the team until making financial restitution.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.