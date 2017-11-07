Florida Panthers hockey team helps panthers at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers hockey team is helping out panthers at Zoo Miami by contributing funds for a specialized rehabiliation crate.

Mahala is Zoo Miami’s resident panther. She was brought there in an old, heavy crate after being orphaned when her family was hit by car and killed.

After two years, Mahala is ready to be reintroduced to the wild. But she needed a new form of transportation, and the Florida Panthers Community Champions Grant Program was happy to help.

“The need was for this very specialized crate – light weight, aluminum crate, great ventilation, custom handles,” said Ron Magill from Zoo Miami, “everything designed specifically to transport these panthers as quickly as possible from the point that they’re found to the point where they can be rehabilitated.”

“We’re excited that this grant actually from last season is being used to build this crate – the crate’s that’s gonna be helping to rehabilitate and catch panthers, so that they can do that in a safer way,” said Lauren Slaurensimone, Executive Director of the Panthers’ foundation.

The crate will be given to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to safely transport sick or injured panthers.

