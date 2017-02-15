First-place Habs fire Therrien, hire Julien

(AP) — It didn’t take Claude Julien long to find another job. Unfortunately for Michel Therrien it’s at his expense.

Montreal has suddenly fired Therrien and replaced him with Julien who was fired as Bruins coach a week ago.

The move comes as the Canadiens continue to lead the Atlantic Division by six points. But Montreal is a league worst 1-5-1 since the start of February.

Therrien was in his fifth season of his second tour of duty as Canadiens coach and had three playoff appearances with a trip to the 2014 Eastern Conference final.

They missed the playoffs last season after goaltender Carey Price injured his knee in November.

Julien returns to Montreal, where he coached from 2003-2006. He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and was the longest-tenured coach in the NHL until last week.

The Habs first game under Julien will be Saturday at home against Winnipeg.

