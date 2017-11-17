Young siblings’ daily greeting at bus stop goes viral

YARDLEY, Pa. (WSVN) — A brother and sister are melting hearts around the world after their parents shared video of their amazing bond.

Big brother Tariq Jr., 5, and his little sister Ava, 3, say they are each other’s favorite people.

Their mom Verlonda Jackson told Fox 5 her children were each other’s first friends and even attended the same day care. But all that time together meant they started to bicker, just like most siblings.

That all changed when Tariq Jr. started Kindergarten.

With the pair now separated, their mom said the distance made their hearts grow fonder.

She captured what she says is an everyday occurrence: little Ava waits at the school bus stop for her brother, excitedly greeting him with an enthusiastic hug. The video has quickly gone viral, garnering tens of thousands of views.

“Every afternoon at 4:04pm when my son gets off the school bus from kindergarten, this happens,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “They greet each other with hugs, kisses, and walk home arm and arm saying things like, ‘Your my favorite person.’ ‘Thanks. Your my favorite person, too.'”

Jackson says she decided to capture the video to show her husband, not realizing how the sweet greeting would resonate with so many.

“The excitement and love they felt in that defining moment, after Jr. stepped off the school bus, and they laid eyes on one another was so pure,” Jackson told Fox 5.

We’re not crying, you’re crying.