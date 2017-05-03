Woman discovers note from ‘Chinese prisoner’ in purse bought at Walmart

A woman in Arizona made a stunning discovery when she opened the zipper pocket in her new purse she had just purchased at Walmart: a note supposedly written by a Chinese prisoner.

Fox News reports that Laura Wallace asked someone who spoke Mandarin to translate the note for her. She said she had two others translate the note as well to ensure accuracy. The note read:

“Inmates in the Yingshan Prison in Guangxi, China are working 14 hours daily with no break/rest at noon, continue working overtime until 12 midnight, and whoever doesn’t finish his work will be beaten. Their meals are without oil and salt. Every month, the boss pays the inmate 2000 yuan, any additional dishes will be finished by the police. If the inmates are sick and need medicine, the cost will be deducted from the salary. Prison in China is unlike prison in America, horse cow goat pig dog (literally, means inhumane treatment).”

Wallace said she wanted to share the note to bring awareness.

“I don’t want this to be an attack on any store,” Wallace said. “That’s not the answer. This is happening at all kinds of places and people just probably don’t know.”

Walmart issued a statement, saying, “We can’t comment specifically on this note, because we have no way to verify the origin of the letter, but one of our requirements for the suppliers who supply products for sale at Walmart is all work should be voluntary as indicated in our Standards for Suppliers.”

According to Fox News, similar notes have turned up in items sold at other stores in the past, including K-Mart and Saks Fifth Avenue.

