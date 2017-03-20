Viral video shows toddlers sneaking out of cribs to play after bedtime

(WSVN) - The parents of twin boys in New York caught their toddlers on camera sneaking out of their cribs, in clear defiance of bedtime. Now their hilarious video has gone viral.

Jonathan and Susana Balkin reviewed the footage from their Nest home monitoring system, which showed the toddlers somersaulting instead of sleeping. The 2-year-old boys, Andrew and Ryan, can be seen climbing in and out of their cribs, which are side-by-side in their bedroom.

The youngsters piled pillows on the floor to tumble around, and took some time to rest between exercises on the couch.

At one point, the video shows dad entering the room to put the boys back in their cribs, and putting all of the pillows back where they belonged. But as soon as he left, the boys were back at it.

The Balkins sped up the video to show an entire night of activity, which showed both parents entering the room to put the kids back to bed for the second time. But once again, when mom and dad left, the two snuck right back out, this time sitting together on the couch.

Eventually the two tired of their busy night of fun, and climbed back into their cribs to get some much-needed rest.

