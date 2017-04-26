Top Mexican official suggests charging Americans entrance fee into country amid border wall talk

(WSVN) - A top Mexican official said the country may consider charging an entrance fee for Americans, a move that could be in retaliation for President Trump’s ongoing push for a border wall.

According to Fox News, Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray called Trump’s plan for a wall an “unfriendly, hostile” act in a meeting with Mexican legislators. He said he wants his colleagues to consider an entrance fee.

“We could explore — not necessarily a visa, that could impede a lot of people from coming to Mexico — but we could perhaps (have) a fee associated with entry,” Videgaray said. “This is something that I’m sure will be part of our discussion, and I believe we can find points of agreement.”

Videgaray reiterated Mexico’s long-held stance that the country would not pay for a border wall between them and the United States. He said if talks between Mexico and the U.S. are unsatisfactory, their government would consider reducing security cooperation, Fox News reported.

“If the negotiation on other themes — immigration, the border, trade — isn’t satisfactory to Mexico’s interests, we will have to review our existing cooperation,” Videgaray said. “This would be especially in the security areas … and that involves the national immigration agency, the federal police and of course, the armed forces.”

President Trump asked Congress for a down payment on the wall in the spending bill, but amid criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, Trump said he would be willing to wait until September to revisit the issue. However, he still insists Mexico will pay for the wall.

