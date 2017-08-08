Texas man caught on video pointing gun at another driver

LANCASTER, Texas (WSVN) – A case of road rage was caught on camera when a man appeared to pull out a gun and pointed it at another driver.

The woman behind the cell phone camera, Victoria Best, said she filmed the man because, according to her, he was driving erratically.

The Texas woman was left shaken after the incident. “I didn’t even look at him. I just had my phone. I just wanted him to know that I was recording him,” she said.

Moments later, she said that the man in the silver Nissan started driving aggressively.

“He hit on his breaks the first time, and it made me slow down. I didn’t know if he might’ve thought that I was driving a little bit too close,” said Best.

She continued to record. “I don’t feel like I provoked the guy at all, I was just on my way to work,” she said.

Once she got to work, Best said she looked back at the footage and saw what appeared to be a gun pointed right at her.

“At first I was shocked and then I started crying,” she said. “It scared me. It was really the look on his face that scared me the most.”

Best posted videos and photos of the incident to her Facebook page where both were shared more than 10,000 times.

“I just want the guy off the street,” she said. “I hope that they catch him so that he won’t do that to someone else.”

Authorities tracked down the man in the video and are currently investigating the incident.

