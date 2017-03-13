Texas bill would penalize men for masturbation

(WSVN) - She knows her proposed bill will never become law, but that hasn’t stopped a Texas state representative from introducing legislation aimed at men’s medical procedures.

Rep. Jessica Farrar, a Democrat from Houston, filed Texas House bill 4260, titled the “Man’s Right to Know Act.” The Texas Tribune reports that the bill would fine men $100 for masturbating, and create a booklet of required reading for men seeking vasectomies, colonoscopies, or Viagra prescriptions. It would also let doctors refuse to perform elective procedures or prescribe male enhancements based on their “personal, moralistic, or religious beliefs.”

Farrar calls the legislation “satirical” and says she knows it will never be approved, but that she hopes it fosters discussion about the “unnecessary and invasive” procedures she says Texas women are subjected to under state laws.

#HB4260, “A Man’s Right to Know,” mirrors real TX laws and health care restrictions faced by TX women every #txlege session. — Jessica Farrar (@JFarrarDist148) March 11, 2017

Farrar said that, if a man’s semen is not used for pregnancy, “then it’s a waste … because that semen can be used — and is to be used — for creating more human life.”

“Men have to answer for their actions and so forth,” she said. “So if there’s going to be an emission, it would have to be done in a hospital where the semen could be preserved for future pregnancies or it would be directly deposited into the vagina of a woman.”

As the Chair of the Women's Health Caucus, I will continue to fight for policies that positively impact parenting women and their families. — Jessica Farrar (@JFarrarDist148) February 8, 2017

The bill is just the latest way Farrar has criticized the state’s women’s health bills. Known as an outspoken proponent of abortion rights, Farrar has fought against several bills introduced by colleagues, including one that would require Texas hospitals to bury or cremate fetal remains. She also spoke out against another bill introduced by fellow Rep. Tony Tinderholt, which aims to charge abortion providers and women receiving abortions with murder.

Rep. Tony Tinderholt says his bill criminalizing abortion would teach women to be "personally responsible." https://t.co/1aUtQcRZrI #txlege — Forrest Wilder (@Forrest4Trees) January 23, 2017

Tinderholt criticized Farrar’s satirical bill.

“I’m embarrassed for Representative Farrar,” Tinderholt told the Texas Tribune. “Her attempt to compare [HB 4260] to the abortion issue shows a lack of a basic understanding of human biology. I would recommend that she consider taking a high school biology class from a local public or charter school before filing another bill on the matter.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.