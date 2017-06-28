Take a photo: Cheetos to give thousands of dollars for funky shapes

MIAMI (WSVN) - You may want to take a closer look at your Cheetos before taking a bite out of the crunchy treat.

If your Cheeto has an unusual shape, take a photo and submit it to the company for a chance at up to $5,000.

Cheetos has begun accepting submissions of the funkiest shaped treats, where the weekly winners can also go head-to-head for a $50,000 grand prize.

What’s more? The grand prize winner will have their treat showcased in the Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum in Times Square.

To register and submit your funky Cheetos, click here.

