Surveillance video captures teen returning wallet with $1500 inside

(CNN) — A teen in California found a wallet with $1,500 in cash, so he did what many probably wouldn’t: he returned it.

Tyler Opdyke, 18, was walking around a Sacramento neighborhood, handing out fliers for his uncle’s pest control business. That’s when he spotted a wallet in the driveway of Melissa Vang’s home.

While the thought of free money may have been enticing, Opdyke didn’t hesitate to do the right thing.

“I just really thought about what I would want someone to do if I were to drop my wallet,” he said. “And then I thought about the house. I thought about the family who lived there.”

Vang said her husband had accidentally dropped his wallet on the way to his car. But when Opdyke knocked on the door, she was afraid to answer.

“I don’t open my door to strangers — or anyone really that I don’t know or recognize,” she said. “So after he walked away, I checked my camera.”

After no one answered the door, Opdyke spotted a security camera, and decided to clearly show the wallet to the device before placing it under the doormat.

He continued on his way, but decided to check up on the wallet once more, intending to knock again to make sure it got into the rightful owner’s hands.

“I went back to go see if the money was still there because if it was, I was going to keep knocking. And that’s when Melissa and her two girls came out and we hugged,” Opdyke said.

Vang says the act of kindness was a wonderful surprise.

“We don’t hear too many good things like this every day,” she said.

