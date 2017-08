JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of southern Sumatra in Indonesia.

There are no immediate reports of damage or tsunami warning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 6.4 and occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers (21 miles).

Prelim M6.4 earthquake southern Sumatra, Indonesia Aug-13 03:08 UTC, updates https://t.co/p1k3PzOwSD — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) August 13, 2017

It was centered 74 kilometers (46 miles) west of the coastal city of Bengkulu.

