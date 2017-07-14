Starbucks offering free tea during ‘Free Tea Friday’

Courtesy: Starbucks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Starbucks is continuing the trend of freebies for consumers this week by offering free tea.

According to Starbucks’ official Twitter, “Free Tea Friday” offers coffee and tea lovers a free tall Teavana Iced Tea Infusion from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Friday.

The flavors include:

– pineapple black tea
– peach citrus white tea
– strawberry green tea

For a list of nearby Starbucks locations, click here.

