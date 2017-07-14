Starbucks offering free tea during ‘Free Tea Friday’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Starbucks is continuing the trend of freebies for consumers this week by offering free tea.

According to Starbucks’ official Twitter, “Free Tea Friday” offers coffee and tea lovers a free tall Teavana Iced Tea Infusion from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Friday.

🍍🍓🍑✨Free Tea Friday✨🍍🍓🍑

Get a free ~tall~ Teavana Iced Tea Infusion Friday 7/14 from 1-2pm! (Participating US and Canada stores.) pic.twitter.com/EtCnDD1lMU — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 13, 2017

The flavors include:

– pineapple black tea

– peach citrus white tea

– strawberry green tea

For a list of nearby Starbucks locations, click here.

