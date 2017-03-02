Starbucks macchiatos are buy one, get one free for a limited time

(WSVN) - March may be one of the few months in the year without a single national holiday, but not to fret, because Starbucks just gave us an excuse to celebrate.
Starbucks is celebrating the launch of their two new macchiato flavors by offering a buy one macchiato, get one macchiato free deal from March 2 until March 6.
The two new beverages are the Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato, a hot beverage, and the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato, an iced beverage.
And so far, they’re a hit.
Customers will be able to purchase a macchiato in any size, hot or iced, and get one of equal or lesser value for free.
The deal lasts from 2 to 5 p.m., so bring a friend or co-worker along for that afternoon pick-me-up!
