Starbucks macchiatos are buy one, get one free for a limited time

(WSVN) - March may be one of the few months in the year without a single national holiday, but not to fret, because Starbucks just gave us an excuse to celebrate.

Starbucks is celebrating the launch of their two new macchiato flavors by offering a buy one macchiato, get one macchiato free deal from March 2 until March 6.

The two new beverages are the Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato, a hot beverage, and the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato, an iced beverage.

Introducing…wait…can't read the name. Whatever. Just call it "Cinnamon Dolce caramel cup of joy." ☕️❤️#IcedCinnamonAlmondmilkMacchiato pic.twitter.com/4Bq6hlwfnB — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) February 28, 2017

And so far, they’re a hit.

Shoutout to Starbucks for the iced cinnamon macchiato with almond milk. Too good for this world. — dinanas? (@BriBri066) February 27, 2017

The new cinnamon almond milk macchiato at Starbucks taste like I'm chugging a bottle of Rum Chata😋💃🏽 — Kellz Dalt✌️ (@kdalts22) March 2, 2017

Customers will be able to purchase a macchiato in any size, hot or iced, and get one of equal or lesser value for free.

The deal lasts from 2 to 5 p.m., so bring a friend or co-worker along for that afternoon pick-me-up!

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.