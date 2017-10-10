Southwest Airlines selling tickets as low as $49 until Thursday

(WSVN) - Looking for a great deal on airfare? Southwest Airlines is selling one-way tickets for as lows as $49 from Tuesday to Thursday of this week.

Travelers could score round-trip tickets to certain locations for less than $100, excluding taxes and fees.

Business Insider reports the $49 tickets are for shorter, nonstop domestic routes. Longer routes could run up to $155 for one-way.

Some of the routes featured in the deal include Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Baltimore, New York, Boston, and Chicago. For more details, click here.

Dates for travel are limited from Oct. 31 to Dec. 19 of 2017, and between Jan. 3 and Feb. 14 of 2018.

International destinations are available, but will cost more and be subject to different times.

Friday and Sunday flights are excluded from the deal.

Not even to mention—we're currently having an unbelievable SALE. Visit https://t.co/nErXFo11TH for details! ^NA pic.twitter.com/oAxN6Dxdie — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 10, 2017

